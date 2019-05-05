Los Angeles Street Renamed Barack Obama Boulevard

Los Angeles is team Barack Obama. An LA street has been renamed after the 44th President of the United States.

It’s official – Rodeo Rd. is now #ObamaBlvd. For every child who will drive down this street and see the name of the first Black President of our country, this boulevard will serve as a physical reminder that no goal is out of reach and that no dream is too big. pic.twitter.com/uxVvc9wipZ — L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson (@HerbJWesson) May 5, 2019

Reports CNN:

The City of Los Angeles has renamed a nearly 4-mile stretch of road from “Rodeo Road” to “Obama Boulevard,” in honor of the country’s first African-American president.

The location is significant, the city said, because Obama held his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on February 20, 2007, at Rancho Cienega Park. The park sits on Rodeo Road, right across from W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Rodeo Road goes through a historically Black neighborhood. The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to rename the 3.5 mile stretch of road.

What took so long?

