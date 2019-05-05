These Jaw Dropping Met Gala Looks Will Have You Thirsting For This Year’s Show

The biggest party in fashion is just around the corner, and if you’re like us, you’re pretty much feigning to see what the star’s are wearing to this year’s Met Gala.

“Met gala is tmwroooooooooo can’t wait to see all the fits. I’m rating to God riri makes an appearance”- @flowersofhs

“Can’t wait to see which celebs just don’t follow the theme for the met gala this year and look like shit”- @serendipitty

Staying to true to tradition, the Met Gala — also known as the Costume Institute Benefit — will be taking place on the first Monday of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Celebs like Rihanna and Cardi B slayed last year’s “Heavenly Bodies” theme. Male stars like Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan showed up and showed out last year, too.

The theme for the Costume Institute’s spring 2019 exhibition will be Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The party and the accompanying exhibit, opening Thursday, comes from a Susan Sontag essay published in 1964. In a recent video for Vogue, Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour, said of the theme :

“The only advice I ever really give to [Costume Institute director] Andrew [Bolton] is, whatever the title of the exhibition is, make sure that everybody understands it immediately. Has created a little bit of confusion.”

Michael Mamp, fashion professor at Central Michigan University:

“Camp is about stepping outside of the boundaries of what society typically expects.And you see more and more people pushing against those boundaries, especially with gender . Dress and fashion is an incredibly powerful tool to explore that. When we look at early films, particularly of the 1930s, we see these celebrations of beauty that is exaggerated and clearly artificial.”

He added:

“Camp uses the artificial to express the authentic. When you look at camp iconography, it’s about individuals who have been willing and who have tried — either through mannerism, or dress, or performance — to step outside of their prescribed box or gender expectation.”

There are lots of ways to approach this year’s theme, and we can’t wait to see how stars will pull it off. But some of the looks from last year’s show still has us gagging.

Tickets for the 2019 Gala are reportedly selling for $35,000 and table prices start at $200,000. Last year’s gala raised more than $13 million for the Costume Institute, money that goes towards future exhibits, conservation of the costumes, and purchasing outfits and accessories.

Try prepping yourself for this year’s slayage by taking a look back at some of the best looks from the show over the years.

These Jaw Dropping Met Gala Looks Will Have You Thirsting For This Year’s Show was originally published on globalgrind.com