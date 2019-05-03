Prayers Up: Bushwick Bill Of The Geto Boys Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Sad news to report. Bushwick Bill Of The Geto Boys has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. The Geto Boys is most known for the hip-hop classic song, “Mind Playing Tricks on Me.”
See Also: Everything We Know About Joe Jackson’s Reported Terminal Cancer
Bushwick Bill, whose real name is Richard Stephen Shaw, told TMZ that doctors said, “‘We see a mass on your pancreas and we can’t understand because it’s not alcohol, it’s not sugar, it’s not diabetes — they went through all kind of stuff. Finally, by February they said it was stage four pancreatic cancer.”
He continued, “And I’m like, ‘Stage 4? I’ve been getting tested and they said it was just a mass but it was benign. And I’m like, ‘Does benign mean it could be cancer?’ And they were like, ‘It’s just a mass with no purpose.’ So it was crazy to find out that pancreatic cancer is undetected until it’s in the fourth or fifth state.”
The 52-year-old also said he doesn’t fear death, “It’s not like I’m afraid of dying. I know what it’s like on the other side. That’s not what it’s really about. It’s about life and loving life. I just want people to be aware so that when they set dreams or goals, they’re healthy enough to fulfill and live.”
We are definitely sending our thoughts to the rapper.
Pancreatic cancer long targeted Black people, but even more vexing was the fact that so little is known about it, including what causes it. The statistics for pancreatic cancer victims along racial lines are damning, with a lopsided number of Black people being diagnosed with the ailment. Scientists haven’t determined what causes pancreatic cancer, and treatment options are limited, according to the American Cancer Society. However, there were several risk factors that physicians have concluded were linked to pancreatic cancer, including tobacco use and being overweight or obese.
However, cancer has been proven to be more deadly for Black people, with that fact being resoundingly true for pancreatic cancer patients, statistics have shown since around 1970, when pancreatic cancer trends began reversing themselves along racial lines.
“In white men, pancreatic cancer death rates decreased by 0.7% per year from 1970 to 1995 and then increased by 0.4% per year through 2009,” according to research published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute. “In contrast, the rates among blacks increased between 1970 and the late 1980s (women) or early 1990s (men).”
The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine took it a step further and found through clinical research that the “incidence of pancreatic cancer is 50 – 90% higher in African Americans than in any other racial group in the United States. Not only is pancreatic cancer more common among African Americans, but African Americans also have the poorest prognosis of any racial group because they often are diagnosed with advanced, and therefore, inoperable cancer.”
We are wishing Bushwick Bill a speedy recovery.
SEE ALSO:
NFL Players Just Gave Trump Some Food For Thought On Sentencing Reform
Pittsburgh Teen Killed By Police Once Wrote He Hoped His Mother Wouldn’t ‘Feel That Pain’ Of Burying Him
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
In Memoriam: Notable Deaths In 2018
1. Richard Overton, 112Source:Getty 1 of 39
2. Aretha Franklin, 76Source:Getty 2 of 39
3. Charles Weldon, 783 of 39
4. Nancy Wilson, 81Source:Getty 4 of 39
5. Willie Naulls, 84Source:Getty 5 of 39
6. Olivia Hooker, 103Source:Getty 6 of 39
7. Kim Porter, 47Source:Getty 7 of 39
8. Willie McCovey, 80Source:false 8 of 39
9. Ntozake Shange, 70Source:false 9 of 39
10. George Taliaferro, 91Source:false 10 of 39
11. Otis Rush, 84Source:Getty 11 of 39
12. George Walker, 96Source:Getty 12 of 39
13. Kofi Annan, 80Source:WENN 13 of 39
14. Ron Dellums, 83Source:false 14 of 39
15. Angela Bowen, 82Source:false 15 of 39
16. Joe Jackson, 89Source:Getty 16 of 39
17. XXXTentacion, 20Source:Getty 17 of 39
18. Neal Boyd, 42Source:Getty 18 of 39
19. Dorothy Cotton, 88Source:Getty 19 of 39
20. Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, 74Source:Getty 20 of 39
21. Dovey Johnson Roundtree, 104Source:false 21 of 39
22. Velvalea Rodgers 'Vel' Phillips, 94Source:false 22 of 39
23. Doris Ward, 86Source:Getty 23 of 39
24. Yvonne Staples, 80Source:Getty 24 of 39
25. Cecil Taylor, 89Source:Getty 25 of 39
26. Donald McKayle, 87Source:Getty 26 of 39
27. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81Source:Getty 27 of 39
28. Linda Brown, 76Source:Getty 28 of 39
29. Les Payne, 76Source:false 29 of 39
30. Floyd J. Carter, Sr., 95Source:Getty 30 of 39
31. Ensa Cosby, 44Source:false 31 of 39
32. Lerone Bennett Jr., 89Source:Getty 32 of 39
33. Reg E. CatheySource:Getty 33 of 39
34. Lovebug Starski, 57Source:Getty 34 of 39
35. Olivia Cole, 75Source:Getty 35 of 39
36. Wyatt Tee Walker, 88Source:Getty 36 of 39
37. Jesse 'Smiley' RutlandSource:WENN 37 of 39
38. Hugh Masekela, 78Source:Getty 38 of 39
39. Edwin Hawkins, 74Source:Getty 39 of 39
Prayers Up: Bushwick Bill Of The Geto Boys Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer was originally published on newsone.com