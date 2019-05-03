DJ Spinderella Announces She Was Kicked Out Of Salt-N-Pepa: “I’m Making It Clear Now”

Via Madamenoire:

One of rap group’s leading pioneers have parted ways, and by the looks of things it doesn’t look amicable.

DJ Spinderella, one-third of the legendary Salt-N-Pepa took to Instagram on Thursday to clear up a misconception that she felt needed to be settled once and for all.

The trio was advertised as part of the highly anticipated New Kids On The Block Tour, which jumped off on Thursday night in Cincinnati, Ohio. Salt-N-Pepa are scheduled as acts along with singers Tiffany and Debbie Gibson and rap group Naughty By Nature, according to NKOTB’s website.

As her former group members, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Papa” Denton tour to promote their BET reality show, Ladies First with fellow R&B pioneers SWV, Spinderella, whose real name is Deidra Muriel Roper, said she was terminated in January during a lengthy post.

And while she does appear in the reality series, it may mark the last time we see the trio together from the looks of things.

“I’m deeply saddened to share with all the #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella fans that I will not be performing on the #NKOTB Mixtape Tour. Despite my participation in promoting the tour and being highly publicized as one of the acts, In January 2019 I received a ‘termination’ email from #SaltnPepa excluding me from performances with the group. It was my expectation, after making that decision, that they would also take responsibility for sharing the news with the public and other affected parties,” she wrote.

“It has been months now with no mention. Out of love for my fans and a commitment to upholding a standard of professionalism, I’ve taken it upon myself to let everyone know. I refuse to participate in misleading fans, ticketholders, and others who — based on all the advertising — were anticipating seeing the iconic #SaltnPepa and #Spinderella trio. So, I’m making it clear now. Please know that you will the opportunity to see me this summer in many other places and activities I’ll be participating in and I look forward to seeing you all then, Thank you, Spinderella,” she continued.

Spinderella joined the group in 1987 at the height of their popularity, when she was just 16-years-old. However, this isn’t the first time the ladies developed friction. In 2002 the group parted ways, only to reunite again in 2007.

Hopefully this is a rough patch that can be worked out. We’d truly hate to see one of the most iconic rap groups in history, not make it to a happy ending. Especially during a time when women in hip-hop still struggle for equality and visibility in a male dominated industry.

But a lot of fans are angry and/or hurt due to the recent announcement and shared their feelings on social media.

