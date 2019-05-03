Cardi B Keeps It Real About Changing Her Body After Baby With The Help Of Plastic Surgery

Cardi B isn’t ashamed to say she’s gone the mommy makeover route after having daughter, Kulture.
The 26-year-old star, who just picked up six Billboard Awards at the show on Wednesday night, opened up about her post-baby body nine months after welcoming Kulture.
“I feel good, and then sometimes I feel like not, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Your skin is more stretched out.”
Despite the stretching skin, Cardi has gone to different lengths to feel good in it. When asked about the rock-hard abs she’s been flaunting these days and what she has done to get them, Cardi coyly said, “Stuff.” And while she wanted to keep some things a secret, she wasn’t afraid to share that she’d recently had work done again on her breasts.
“I just got my boobs redone,” saying she’s fully healed from the experience. “My daughter f–ked me up! She did. She sure did.”
This revelation comes after Cardi revealed in an Instagram Live video last year that she was thinking about having some liposuction and getting her breasts done over, saying, “my body’s still not where I want it to be. I still got like a lot of love handles right here. They’re not much, but I’m used to having a real tight stomach, so it’s like seeing all this extra skin and sh-t — where the f–k did you came from? I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m saying?”
This isn’t the first time she’s been honest about having work done. Cardi has spoken about having butt injections done during her time stripping, and getting work done on her breasts in the past. Being upfront about it all has seemingly given her the confidence to flaunt her curves, often doing so on social media and on stage. If you need some examples of this, hit the flip to check out more photos of Cardi showing off her body after baby.
2. Drake shows off his many, many wins for the night.
3. Ciara showed a little leg.
4. Queen Naija and Clarence White clean up nice.
5. Cardi and Offset couldn't keep their hands off each other.
6. Kareem "Biggs" Burke looked... interesting.
7. Yung Miami wore lime green from head to toe.
8. Not Terry Crews' best red carpet look.
9. Khalid came through sharp.
10. Young Future was a fly lil man.
11. Draya was in the building too.
12. Lil Baby popped out in cheetah print.
13. Priyanka Chopra was beautiful as usual.
14. Jennifer Hudson came through with an odd pantsuit look.
The Best & Worst Of The 2019 Billboard Red Carpet
Some of today’s hottest artists hit up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. While most of your faves came through with fire fits, there were definitely a few who struggled in the fashion department.
Below are some of the best and worst looks from the night.