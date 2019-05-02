CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive Video}

0 reads
Leave a comment
Avant at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Singer Avant thanks all the fans that have been praying for him. John Monds addresses the rumors that surfaced about the death of Avant. The world has watched him lose weight rapidly for the past few years. He explains he transitioned to a different eating style.

“I’m ok everything is fine. I just decided to stop eating meat and dairy”, he said. Avant goes into detail about meat and how herbs create the human craving for meat.

RELATED ARTICE: Kirk Franklin Tells Why He Supports Feminism

He preaches about the benefit of eating what is from the earth. “You could put boo-boo on the table with some herbs, you might eat it.”, he jokingly said.

The Cleveland native encourages the people that may be going through a health issue, to consider the vegan lifestyle and for everyone to listen to his latest single, ‘Not Gone Lose’.

Women's Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

21 photos Launch gallery

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

Continue reading Patti LaBelle At Women’s Empowerment 2019

Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019

How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive Video} was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Billboard Awards best dressed
 16 hours ago
05.03.19
3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO}
 17 hours ago
05.03.19
Louis Farrakhan Banned From Facebook & Instagram Alongside…
 18 hours ago
05.03.19
Team MAGA: Tiger Woods To Visit The White…
 20 hours ago
05.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close