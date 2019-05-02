How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive Video}

Singer Avant thanks all the fans that have been praying for him. John Monds addresses the rumors that surfaced about the death of Avant. The world has watched him lose weight rapidly for the past few years. He explains he transitioned to a different eating style.
“I’m ok everything is fine. I just decided to stop eating meat and dairy”, he said. Avant goes into detail about meat and how herbs create the human craving for meat.
RELATED ARTICE: Kirk Franklin Tells Why He Supports Feminism
He preaches about the benefit of eating what is from the earth. “You could put boo-boo on the table with some herbs, you might eat it.”, he jokingly said.
The Cleveland native encourages the people that may be going through a health issue, to consider the vegan lifestyle and for everyone to listen to his latest single, ‘Not Gone Lose’.
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
Patti LaBelle At Women's Empowerment 2019
1. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 1 of 21
2. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 2 of 21
3. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 3 of 21
4. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 4 of 21
5. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 5 of 21
6. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 6 of 21
7. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 7 of 21
8. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 8 of 21
9. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 9 of 21
10. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 10 of 21
11. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 11 of 21
12. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 12 of 21
13. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 13 of 21
14. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 14 of 21
15. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 15 of 21
16. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 16 of 21
17. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 17 of 21
18. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 18 of 21
19. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 19 of 21
20. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 20 of 21
21. Women's Empowerment 2019Source:Radio One Digital 21 of 21
How Did Avant Drop Weight So Fast? {Exclusive Video} was originally published on foxync.com