Cynthia Bailey is opening a wine shop called, ‘The Bailey Wine Cellar soon. Also, expect the debut of her partnership with Seagrams Escapes for a signature Peach Bellini flavor. “One thing I know is how to appreciate a good cocktail. I’m on a reality show. So trust and believe that drama will definitely make you appreciate a good drink.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shares her beauty tips that have preserved her beauty. “Had my modeling career not worked out, I actually wanted to be a makeup artist.” , she explained.

3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO} was originally published on foxync.com