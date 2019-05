G Herbo has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

The charge stems from an alleged physical altercation with his child’s mother.

He is accused of intentionally harming her by dragging her by her hair.

He could face a maximum of one year in jail

G Herbo Charged With Battery for Allegedly Dragging Mother of His Child by the Hair was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

