Cardi B is one of the most honest entertainers and she just revealed another tidbit about herself.

She admits that she finally got her breasts redone.

Cardi told fans she was going to get them redone months ago in an Instagram video. She said then that daughter, Kulture f-d her up.

Cardi also shared that she experiences mom guilt due to her jam packed schedule.

She said it’s harder to leave her daughter as she recognizes her now. She said her daughter looks at her when she is getting to leave like, “b-where are you going?”

Cardi B Reveals She Got Her Breasts Redone was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 24 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: