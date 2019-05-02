CLOSE
Cardi B Reveals She Got Her Breasts Redone

Cardi B and Offset Coupled Up at Oak Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is one of the most honest entertainers and she just revealed another tidbit about herself.

She admits that she finally got her breasts redone.

Cardi told fans she was going to get them redone months ago in an Instagram video. She said then that daughter, Kulture f-d her up.

Cardi also shared that she experiences mom guilt due to her jam packed schedule.

She said it’s harder to leave her daughter as she recognizes her now. She said her daughter looks at her when she is getting to leave like, “b-where are you going?”

