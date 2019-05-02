Suicidal man in custody after stand off with cops at Columbus McDonald’s

SWAT just arrested a man who barricaded himself inside a McDonald’s in town and country on the east side according to police the man walked in to the

restaurant with a gun and simply sat down at a table when a manager saw the gun he called the police . No one was harmed and employees and customers were

August of 2018 Botham Jean leading worship. This is who Amber Guyger killed. pic.twitter.com/NDv2zFoj1p — DJ Wade-O (@djwadeo) September 14, 2018

September 6, 2018 Botham Jean's family asked the Dallas Cowboys to take a knee yesterday.



October 22, 2018 Details Of Botham Jean’s Family Lawsuit Against Dallas Are Revealed https://t.co/rV93QLNQf0 pic.twitter.com/Tp2mZtUf7c — Praise 104.7 FM (@PraiseRichmond) October 23, 2018 Source: 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home Dallas police officer Amber Guyger killing Botham Shem Jean in his own home has become an international controversy. Guyger, 30, who was a police officer for 4 years, entered Jean’s apartment on Sept. 6, claiming she thought it was her apartment because she was supposedly exhausted from work. It was not clear whether the door was locked or why Guyger started shooting, especially since her story has repeatedly changed and Jean isn’t alive to defend himself. Nonetheless, he was shot and killed. The St. Lucia native was only 26 years old. See Also: St. Lucia’s Prime Minister Blasts Handling Of Botham Jean Case And America’s Treatment Of West Indians It took 72 hours for Guyger to be arrested and charged with manslaughter on Sept. 9. After only a few hours in custody, she was released on a bond of $300,000. There have been several pressing questions about the handling of the case by the Dallas Police Department. Why were the five search warrants for Guyger’s home never executed? Why did it take 18 days for her to be fired? Why has Guyger’s story changed and where is she now? There were suspicions of a cover-up and the world has been outraged. The killing of Botham Jean is another example of how Black lives and bodies are seen differently in this country. As we all know, if a Black cop killed a white woman in her apartment, there would be swift justice. See the disturbing timeline below: Continue reading A Disturbing Timeline Of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

Suicidal man in custody after stand off with cops at Columbus McDonald’s was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com