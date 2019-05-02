Arrest Warrant Issued For Offset For Phone Smacking Incident

Offset, already contending with a felony gun charge stemming from an arrest in 2018, now has another legal hurdle to hop. After the Migos rapper smacked a fan’s phone out his hand for filming him, an arrest warrant has been issued as the phone’s value triggered a felony charge.

TMZ broke the story, a week ago Monday Offset was in a Target store in Sandy Springs, Georgia, when a fan eyed him, pulled out his cell phone and tried taking a video of the rapper shopping after he checked out.

The fan said, “What up, Offset?” and that set Offset off. Offset said, “Get the f*** out of my face.” The video the guy, Junior Gibbons, shot shows Offset then smack the phone out of his hand. The instrument crashed to the ground and broke, shattering the screen.

Junior filed a police report last Friday, cops investigated and got a warrant.

According to cops, Offset’s phone fade was intentional and because of the phone’s $800 value, it triggered the felony threshold reports the outlet.

