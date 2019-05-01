Gospel Artist From Columbus Christon Gray Gets Married! See The Photos

Congratulations to Columbus Ohio’s own Christon Gray! He and his lovely wife Shana recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ohio. The couple first announced the engagement last June to the world via instagram.

Christon is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer that first burst onto the gospel scene with his breakout project ‘School of Roses’ in 2014 charting on the Billboard for several weeks. Since then Gray has released ‘The Glory Album’ and ‘Clear the Heir’. His new wife is an actress and a life coach.

Blessings to the happy couple!

