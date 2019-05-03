Taylor Swift Takes A Page Out Of Bey’s Book For The BBMAs

Doesn’t this formation look familiar? Taylor Swift performed her latest single “ME!” at the Billboard Music Awards last night (May 1) complete with a marching band that instantly made fans think of Beyonce’s now-iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

Beyoncé looking at Taylor Swift performance https://t.co/g9PA1VtV7m —

Marley (@irondyketyson) May 02, 2019

I don’t know if y’all are seeing this but Taylor Swift is gentrifying Beyonce’s Coachella performance right now —

Guide Lee (@Chuck_Des) May 02, 2019

