Taylor Swift Takes A Page Out Of Bey’s Book For The BBMAs

Doesn’t this formation look familiar? Taylor Swift performed her latest single “ME!” at the Billboard Music Awards last night (May 1) complete with a marching band that instantly made fans think of Beyonce’s now-iconic 2018 Coachella performance.

 

