Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For Calling Her Textured Style ‘Creole’

Jay-Z held an epic B-Sides 2 concert at the Apollo on Friday and while fans were going crazy over freestyles and the intimate venue, it was Beyoncé‘s lewk that got the people going.

Beyonce Is Stunning In All Black, As She Supports Jay-Z’s B-Side Concert [Photos] https://t.co/CyOtcnTTaQ pic.twitter.com/M7CmrMJ97K — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) April 29, 2019

The Queen wore a Tom Ford blazer and $780.00 Chanel pearl sunglasses ($780.00, chanel.com). She paired the look with Alevi Milano Perla heels ($949.00, fwrd.com) before switching into ADIDAS Stan Smith sneakers ($80.00, adidas.com).

However, it was her textured mane tussled and tossed by her longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah that had people talking! The curly look isn’t a regular of Bey’s and fans were loving it. However, things took a turn when Farinah posted the look and referred to her hair as “creole.”

We are aware that while Beyoncé is Black, her family has Creole origins, common to the South; however, her hair and style was simply Black. As I type, I was attempting to come up with reasons for Farinah to describe her hair this way, but it was simply a dumb move. The comment section seemed to agree.

One user, @Julia.Scott11 quipped, “Creole is a culture not a race. Just ignorance.” Later she added, “Does she mark creole on her race box or black?” While another Instagram user, @IAmPrincessGabby questioned, “What is creole hair? Don’t do that. SMH.” Then added, “Too many people have that hair that are not creole.” The comments went on and on to the point that Farinah quietly changed the Instagram caption to, “ROCKING THAT BEAUTIFUL CURLY HAIR.”

I’m not sure why Farinah felt the need to point out her “Creole hair.” In his defense, he was possibly simply just trying to refer to her natural roots (apparently this is all Bey’s hair, but that’s another post for another day), but he should have simply said that. Black hair is already so nuanced and while we tend to place more adoration for Type 3 vs Type 4 hair, it can get “hairy” when we try to place exoticism on specific hair textures within our community. As a hairstylist, and the hairstylist to a Black icon, I expect Farinah to know this.

What are your thoughts? Talk to us in the comment section!

Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For Calling Her Textured Style ‘Creole’ was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com