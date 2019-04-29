After spending 18 months in the bing Mystikal took to the stage for the first time since being released a few months ago.

TMZ says that the New Orleans rapper made a surprise appearance this past Saturday night at The Funk Fest in Orlando, Florida and received a warm welcome from the crowd regardless of the rape charge he’s currently fighting in court.

Mystikal got a special introduction from Doug E. Fresh … and then launched into his throwback hits, performing “Move B*tch” and “Shake Ya A**” in front of thousands of screaming fans.

It’s a triumphant return to the spotlight for Mystikal … Funk Fest is a huge two-day festival, with headlining performances from T.I., Erykah Badu, Jeezy and Plies.

After posting bond on that $3 million bail Mystikal needs to get his ass back on the grind to make sure he makes that money back.

Check out his performance below and peep his reaction to his comeback.

Mystikal Takes To The Stage For The First Time Since Getting Out of Prison was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 22 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: