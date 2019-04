Queen Latifah wants to bless us with new music in 2019.

Caught by a cameraman on the streets of Manhattan last week, Latifah said she will release new tracks “hopefully this year.”

As far as what kind of music we will hear, Latifah said we could look out for some Jazz first and then Hip-Hop.

She has not released an album in 10 years.

Queen Latifah Hopes To Release New Music This Year was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted April 29, 2019

