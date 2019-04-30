CLOSE
Super Mom Contest
Win Diamonds For Your Mom For Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on the way and 101.1 The WIZ wants to help you celebrate your super mom!

Tell us in 101 words or less what makes your mom special to you!  One lucky mom will receive a thousand dollar gift certificate to Genesis Diamonds!  Five super moms will also receive a one hundred dollar Visa gift cards as well.  Brought to you by 300 entertainment and 101.1 The WIZ.

 

 

