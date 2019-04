Update: Legendary Director John Singleton To Be Taken Off Life Support

***Update***

Singleton’s family released a statement informing fans John Singleton will be taken off life support today.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today. This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors,” they said in a statement.

Singleton “quietly struggled with hypertensions. More than 40% of African-American men and women have high blood pressure, which also develops earlier in life and is usually more severe.”

According to FOX 4, legendary director John Singleton has died. He was 51. However, TMZ has a conflicting report that Singleton is still alive and on life support.

According to Michael Blackmon, reporter at BuzzFeedNews, Singleton’s publicist reached out to him to deny death reports.

I just got an email from John Singleton's publicist about that one report saying he died early Monday morning. She said: "John is still in life support. That reporting is inaccurate." — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) April 29, 2019

FOX4KC.com claims that Singleton’s family informed FOX4 film critic Shawn Edwards, Monday morning, that Singleton has died.

The Boys N Tha Hood director suffered a fatal stroke two weeks ago and was in a medically coma until reports surfaced that he has passed.

Singleton’s family is divided over his estate, TMZ reports. Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is the conservator over his estate, however his daughter Cleopatra filed a motion in an attempt to gain control over his estate. But the battle isn’t limited to both Singleton’s mother and daughter, his girlfriend is also trying to gain control over his estate.

Conflicting reports about Singleton’s death circulated last week after his daughter reportedly claimed his health was improving in an attempt to gain control out of fear Ward will “fleece” the estate and isolate the children out of their father’s $35 million fortune.

Singleton was the first Black director to be nominated for an Academy Award for his prolific film Boyz n the Hood.

RELATED STORIES:

John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering From A Stroke

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing

Update: Legendary Director John Singleton To Be Taken Off Life Support was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 5 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: