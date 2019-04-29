Fofty: Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants No Smoke With 50 Cent

The legend of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson‘s legendary pettiness continues to grow, this after the G-Unit mogul has engaged in a feud with film and television producer Randall Emmett. Fif says that Emmett owes him $1 million and posted a hilarious text exchange which prompted Chrissy Teigen to say she wants none of the smoke from the newly crowned Fofty.

To summarize, Emmett apparently owed 50 a significant amount of money and gave the producer a deadline of Monday (April 29) to pay up. It looks like Emmett has been slow to pay what he owes and as he’s done with Teairra Mari, he’s putting out some unflattering comments. As you can see below, Fif put the text messages out between him and Emmett, with the producer accidentally calling the rapper “Fofty.”

But it just goes up from there. 50 then posted a barrage of posts on Instagram slandering Emmett with the demands for the money.

Then 50 put out a blistering allegation that Emmett has a history similar to shamed film producer Harvey Weinstein.

And because the petty is real in Fif, check out the Fofty shirts.

All of this had Teigen employing her usual sharp wit via Twitter and aligning herself with Fofty.

I never ever want 50 cent to be mad at me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2019

please love me, fofty — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 28, 2019

Photo: Getty

Written By: Lance Strong Posted 2 hours ago

