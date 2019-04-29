John Singleton Passes Away At 51

According to TMZ, legendary director John Singleton has died. He was 51.

According to Michael Blackmon, reporter at BuzzFeedNews, Singleton’s publicist reached out to him to deny death reports.

I just got an email from John Singleton's publicist about that one report saying he died early Monday morning. She said: "John is still in life support. That reporting is inaccurate." — Michael Blackmon (@blackmon) April 29, 2019

The Boys N Tha Hood director suffered a fatal stroke two weeks ago and was in a medical coma until reports surfaced that he has passed.

Singleton’s family is divided over his estate, TMZ reports. Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward is the conservator over his estate, however, his daughter Cleopatra filed a motion in an attempt to gain control over his estate. But the battle isn’t limited to both Singleton’s mother and daughter, his girlfriend is also trying to gain control over his estate.

Conflicting reports about Singleton’s death circulated last week after his daughter reportedly claimed his health was improving in an attempt to gain control out of fear Ward will “fleece” the estate and isolate the children out of their father’s $35 million fortune.

Singleton was the first Black director to be nominated for an Academy Award for his prolific film Boyz n the Hood.

RELATED STORIES:

John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering From A Stroke

Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce + Star In Emmett Till Biopic, John Singleton Directing