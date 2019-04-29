CLOSE
Jay Z brings out all his former Rivals At Webster Hall

Jay-Z Introduces Vic Mensa At Mack Sennett Studios

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Everybody knows about the legendary hip hop feud with Jay Z and Nas however only some of us Rockafella Fans knew that it was trouble inside the camp the whole time.

This inside Rockafella Beef before lost ones with Jay and Dame happened there was beef by way of Dipset Vs Jay Z.

Well it’s all squashed and Jay Z brought them out on stage after reopening Webster Hall in NYC

check out the story.

https://thisis50.com/2019/04/28/jay-z-reopens-nycs-webster-hall-with-b-sides-2-bringing-out-special-guests-nas-camron-and-jim-jones/

 

