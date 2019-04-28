Have you seen him? According to Fox, the police are looking for him for using counterfeit money in Gahanna.

On April 18 around 9:15 p.m., a man tried to pass a counterfeit $50 bill at the Kroger Marketplace Fuel Center on South Hamilton Road in Gahanna, police say. The clerk realized the bill was counterfeit and called police but the suspect, who paid with a valid $20 bill, left before the officer arrived, per police. The suspect appears to have a tattoo on his right hand, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to their website and e-mail your tip. You can also submit a tip by downloading their free P3 Tips mobile app available on the iOS and Android platforms.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Man Caught Using Counterfeit Money at Ohio Store was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Written By: Missy B Posted April 28, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: