It was expected but Marvel now owns the highest grossing opening weekend (again) as Avengers: Endgame not only became the fastest film to a number of box-office benchmarks, it may well be the biggest movie of all-time.

OPENING WEEKEND RECORD: Deadline is reporting that the film from Anthony and Joe Russo is set to make $358.5 million over its three-day opening weekend and could be even more as Sunday totals are finalized. It already set the single day opening record of $158.3 million on Friday and early preview screenings of $60 million on Thursday.

The previous owner of the single-day and opening records was Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $119 million. Endgame beat that by $39.2 million. Avengers: Infinity War held the Saturday record with $82.1 million and Endgame topped that by $29.3 million.

Endgame‘s Friday outstrips Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ previous opening and single-day record of $119.1M by $39.2M, and Saturday beats Avengers: Infinity War‘s previous Saturday record of $82.1M by $29.3M.

DISNEY RECORD: With it’s $350 million-plus intake, Endgame becomes the fifth Disney movie to crack $200 million in its opening weekend and the fourth movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe to do so. The other two Disney movies? Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The only non-Disney movie in the top 5 in terms of opening weekends? Jurassic World in 2015.

Expect the numbers to keep getting crazy as fans go back for repeat viewings.

RELATED: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Viewer Beaten Up For Spoiling The Movie

RELATED: Shufflefoot LeSean McCoy Spoils ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Twitter Wants Him Ejected From The Paint

RELATED: Google ‘Snaps’ With Thanos Inspired Search Result To Celebrate ‘Avengers: Endgame’

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sets Box Office Records With $358M Opening Weekend was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: