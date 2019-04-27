Jay-Z Brings Out Nas, Cam’Ron & Jim Jones For Epic ‘B-Sides 2’ Show [VIDEO]

There are epic hip-hop nights and then there’s Jay-Z B-Side nights. The legendary rapper re-opened Webster Hall on Friday night for the second of his B-Side concert series, the first one taking place four years ago.
This time, there wouldn’t be the same guests such as State Property, Beanie Sigel and Memphis Bleek. Instead, Nas showed up for “Success” from American Gangster, did a back and forth where Jay played hype man for “The World Is Yours” as Hov did “Dead Presidents.”
Then, the unthinkable happened – Cam’Ron hit the stage for “Welcome To New York City.” To make it even crazier? Jim Jones pulled up too as the two Harlem brothers did a Diplomats classic in “I Really Mean It.”
“We should’ve been doing shit like this a long time ago. [They’re] not my enemies, they’re my brothers,” Hov said of Cam and Jim.
There were freestyle tributes to Nipsey Hussle, the 92 bricks story FINALLY being explained and more. If you were a diehard Jay-Z fan, this show was for you.
JAY-Z, B-Sides 2 Setlist
01. The Prelude (Kingdom Come Intro)
02. Some People Hate
03. Don’t You Know
04. Come And Get Me
05. People Talkin’
06. Lucifer
07. Some How Some Way
08. B-Sides 2 Freestyle
09. So Ambitious
10. Allure
11. This Life Forever
12. Young Gs
13. What’s Free
14. Sweet
15. American Gangster
16. Success (w/ Nas)
17. The World Is Yours / Dead Presidents (w/ Nas)
18. N.Y. State Of Mind (w/ Nas)
19. Where I’m From
20. Marcy Me
21. Welcome To New York City (w/ Cam’Ron)
22. I Really Mean It (w/ Cam’Ron & Jim Jones)
23. No Hook
24. Momma Loves Me
25. Adnis
26. La La La (Excuse Me Miss Again)
27. Pump It Up Freestyle
28. I Love The Dough
29. Jigga My N****
30. Hola Hovito
31. D’evils
32. Feelin’ It
33. Friend Or Foe
34. In My Lifetime (Remix)
35. B-Sides 2 Freestyle #2
36. Never Change
37. Dear Summer
38. Thank You
39. Hovi Baby
