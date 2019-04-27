CLOSE
Rugrats Live-Action Film Announced

Nickelodeon announced that the beloved 90s cartoon is getting a television re-launch with a 26 episode order. There is also a live-action movie with CGI characters on the way.

I love the Rugrats with every fiber of my being and am looking forward to a cartoon revival. Not really digging a live action movie though.

Here’s a question, is the new Rugrats revival going to be like a direct continuation (ie with Kimi, and Dill) or are restarting the whole show from the beginning but with smartphones like in the recent comics?

 

