Talk about black excellence! Antoinette Love, a New Orleans teen, has been accepted to 115 colleges across the U.S. In addition to all of those acceptance letters, pictured below, Love has also been offered 3.7 million in scholarships!
Love is a senior at International High School of New Orleans and plans to visit schools in the upcoming weeks and make a decision on where she will attend in May. Love is a member of several honor societies has a 3.5 GPA and currently has a dual enrollment at a community college. Love will be a first-generation college student.
The Caucacity: Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Caught Up In College Admissions Scam, Twitter Attacks
The Caucacity: Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Caught Up In College Admissions Scam, Twitter Attacks
1.1 of 38
2.2 of 38
3.3 of 38
4.4 of 38
5.5 of 38
6.6 of 38
7.7 of 38
8.8 of 38
9.9 of 38
10.10 of 38
11.11 of 38
12.12 of 38
13.13 of 38
14.14 of 38
15.15 of 38
16.16 of 38
17.17 of 38
18.18 of 38
19.19 of 38
20.20 of 38
21.21 of 38
22.22 of 38
23.23 of 38
24.24 of 38
25.25 of 38
26.26 of 38
27.27 of 38
28.28 of 38
29.29 of 38
30.30 of 38
31.31 of 38
32.32 of 38
33.33 of 38
34.34 of 38
35.35 of 38
36.36 of 38
37.37 of 38
38.38 of 38
The Latest:
- Lori Laughlin & Husband Say They Didn’t Know About College Scam
- Cincinnati’s East End Is Getting A Food Truck Park
- Rickey Smiley Morning Show ATM Contest
- Tyga Allegedly Drops $10 Million Lawsuit Against Birdman
- Offset Is Facing A Felony Gun Charge Stemming From 2018 Arrest
- “OBAMA BLVD” Coming To L.A
- Cincinnati is One of The Most Livable Cities in the US for Minimum Wage Workers
- Kanye West Reportedly Wants To Start His Own Church
- Details About Upcoming ‘James Bond 25’ Movie Revealed, Rami Malek Main Villain
- Black Excellence! New Orleans Teen Receives 115 College Acceptance Letters and Over 3.7 Million in Scholarships!
Black Excellence! New Orleans Teen Receives 115 College Acceptance Letters and Over 3.7 Million in Scholarships! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com