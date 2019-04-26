Offset Is Facing A Felony Gun Charge Stemming From 2018 Arrest

Offset was reportedly slapped with a felony gun charge stemming from his 2018 Georgia arrest. According to sources, prosecutors filed three charges against the Migos rapper in February after he was busted for an illegal lane change last July.

As police approached the car, they said it reeked of marijuana, which prompted them to do a search. They found three guns, marijuana and $107,000.

Clayton County D.A.’s Office says he’s facing the felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, along with misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and the improper lane change, although a felony charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime was dropped.

Offset entered a not guilty plea last month and is expected in court later this month.