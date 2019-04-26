Tyga Allegedly Drops $10 Million Lawsuit Against Birdman

Looks like Tyga has had a change of heart!

Last year Tyga filed a lawsuit against Birdman’s Cash Money and Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment, claiming that they owed him “significant sums of money.” In total, the suit claimed they owed him at least $1 million in unpaid royalties for his Careless World and Hotel California albums. Now sources are reporting that he has officially dropped the $10 million lawsuit, voluntarily opting for entire case to be closed.

The lawsuit cited what Tyga claimed was a breach of contract and was seeking $10 million in damages. Late last year, it was looking likely that Birdman and Tyga were working towards a settlement, but those talks eventually died down. Ultimately, Birdman reportedly came to the conclusion that Tyga actually owned Cash Money instead of the other way around. Cash Money denied the allegations leveled against them, although it didn’t look great for them at the time considering their history with Weezy.