Why We Can’t Get Enough Of Lauren London’s Character On ‘Games People Play’

Lauren London made her return to television in BET’s new juicy drama, Games People Play Tuesday night, starring in the role of basketball wife Vanessa King. London’s performance was relatable as she unveiled the ugly truth of being married to a successful basketball player who struggles with an addiction and infidelity, all while flashing her mesmerizing smile.

While the cast is made of black Hollywood all-stars (including a few celebrity guests), it’s Lauren London’s character that we can’t get enough of, as Vanessa effortlessly makes us empathize with the often-idolized lifestyle of a glamorous yet constantly cheated on basketball wife. It’s clear that London’s own experience as a doting mother of two comes through in her role of Vanessa King, as she prioritizes her family both on and off screen. “Being a mother has changed my outlook on life,” the 34-year old actress recently told The Grio, “and I think that naturally filters into my work.”

In the series premiere, we’re introduced to Vanessa and Marques King (Sarunas J. Jackson), a good looking and successful couple who seemingly have it all but struggle to keep their marriage in tact due to Marques’ compulsive cheating. In spite of their struggles, we see that Vanessa clearly loves her husband, or “King” as she calls him, and even puts her dreams of becoming a high-powered attorney on hold to become the perfect wife and mother that’ll help take her husband’s professional basketball career to the next level. Like so many wives and mothers in real life, Mrs. King is devoted to keeping her family together, but her constant sacrifices can’t seem to stop her husband from messing around with known side-chicks and groupies behind his wife’s back.

As an escape from Marques’ persistent unfaithfulness, Vanessa turns to her sorority sister and gossip blogger friend, Nia Bullock (Karen Obilom), for support and a sense of familiarity in her new Los Angeles home. But in the age of social media and click bait, there’s no escaping that reality as Marques’ extramarital affairs will soon be made public through an exclusive interview with his mistress done by Vanessa’s BFF, Nia. Now, Nia is conflicted on whether to remain loyal to her girl or impress her boss by running the exclusive story about Marques’ cheating.

The pilot episode started off with a bang and we can only anticipate that more drama will unfold in the weeks to come. Catch “Games People Play” Tuesdays at 8pm (EST) on BET.

RELATED STORIES:

At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’

Lauren London Breaks Silence On Nipsey’s Death: ‘I Am Completely Lost’

Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years 11 photos Launch gallery Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years 1. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Private Birthday Dinner For Author/Social Media Star Karen Civil Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Warner Music Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Warner Music Group Hosts Pre-Grammy Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years Love Never Dies: Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Through The Years Nipsey Hussle's untimely and tragic death leaves a void not only in hip-hop, but in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The Victory Lap rapper was the father of two young children and the boyfriend of actress Lauren London. The two recently put their love on display in a stunning GQ photo shoot and showed off the dynamics of their relationship in an accompanying video. Lauren called him her celebrity crush and gushed over the community conscious rapper who was beloved by so many. Nipsey and Lauren welcomed their son in to the world in 2016 and have been together since 2014. Despite a short break in their relationship, the two could always be seen walking the red carpet together and supporting one another's career. “He's gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light,” she said opening up about their relationship in GQ. A throwback clip of Lauren thanking Nipsey for always being in her corner is making its way around social media. https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvs0P9nDdQW/ We can't even begin to fathom the pain with which she is currently feeling and we're praying for everyone affected by the unimaginable loss. Here's a look back at their love story.

Why We Can’t Get Enough Of Lauren London’s Character On ‘Games People Play’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com