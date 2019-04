Let wish luck to Cincinnati’s own Mike Edwards.

Mike Edwards is 6ft 200lbs from Winton Woods highschool.

He has never missed a game in his Four-year college career. (UKAthletics)

Fasho Thoughts:

Which round do you think Edwards will go in?

Which team do you think he will go to?

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 3 hours ago

