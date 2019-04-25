CLOSE
FBI & IRS Agents Searching Mayor Pugh’s Home And City Hall Office

Baltimore ethics panel to investigate mayors sales of 'Healthy Holly' books

The FBI and IRS criminal division are executing search warrants at Mayor Catherine Pugh’s home in Ashburton and her office at City Hall.

Several FBI agents can be seen walking inside City Hall Thursday with boxes. The FBI also says agents are searching a job training center, the Mayor’s boutique and the home of one of her aides.

This comes a day after 3 top aides to Mayor Pugh received termination letters.

Acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young confirmed Wednesday that Gary Brown Jr., Poetri Deal and Afra Vance-White were fired but no reason was given.

