CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Frankie Beverly Praises Beyonce

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce smelling a lemon

Source: Beyonce/Instagram / Beyoncé/Instagram

On Beyonce’s Homecoming album she does a cover of the Frankie Beverly and Maze classic “Before I Let Go” and Frankie Beverly is speaking about Queen Bey’s rendition.

“She’s a great friend of mine, but I didn’t know she was going to do this,” Frankie said. “I was blown away. It’s a blessing. It’s amazing how she works, she’s very smart. I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way.”

Frankie also revealed that Beyonce’s rendition has given his catalog new life and that he’s hearing from people that he hasn’t heard from in a long time.

Frankie Beverly Praises Beyonce was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
John Singleton Reportedly In Coma After Suffering Stroke
 3 hours ago
04.25.19
3 items
Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower…
 8 hours ago
04.25.19
Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
 8 hours ago
04.25.19
Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In…
 9 hours ago
04.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close