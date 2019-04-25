On Beyonce’s Homecoming album she does a cover of the Frankie Beverly and Maze classic “Before I Let Go” and Frankie Beverly is speaking about Queen Bey’s rendition.

“She’s a great friend of mine, but I didn’t know she was going to do this,” Frankie said. “I was blown away. It’s a blessing. It’s amazing how she works, she’s very smart. I’m caught off guard, but in a beautiful way.”

Frankie also revealed that Beyonce’s rendition has given his catalog new life and that he’s hearing from people that he hasn’t heard from in a long time.

Frankie Beverly Praises Beyonce was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

