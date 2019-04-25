

Congratulations to Blac Chyna for being admitted into classes at Harvard’s Online Business School.

In a social media post, Chyna showed off the admissions letter and revealed that she will be taking a Business Analytics class that will take up 40 hours over 8 weeks of her time.

Who knows, now that she and Rob are on good terms maybe Kim can be your lawyer and Chyna can help you get your money right.

Blac Chyna Admitted to Harvard Online Business School was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

