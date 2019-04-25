Kanye West Wants To Start His Own Church

Was Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella a public preview of what he might have planned for a church of his own?

People magazine cites a source who says West wants to start a church. Kanye “is extremely passionate about his faith and wants to share it more regularly with people. He spends a lot of time studying and praying, and wants to share his journey.”

The source continued saying Kanye “has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be. It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other.”

The source says there are no official plans in place for the church of Kanye.

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 7 hours ago

