Blac Chyna Enrolls In Harvard Business School’s Analytics Course

Better late than never?
Blac Chyna appears to be following the Kim Kardashian play of making a public decision out of something seemingly private – as she’s now announced she’ll be enrolled in a prestigious business school program.
Yes, I have a lot of jokes swirling around in my head right now, but I’ll keep them up there – for now – and just continue to celebrate this latest black girl magic.
Via | HotNewHipHop
She’s recently taken time to reflect on her life & the decisions she’s made.
White joins a growing list of celebrities who have previously taken classes at the prestigious university, including Tyra Banks, Karlie Kloss, Channing Tatum, LL Cool J, and Katie Holmes. TMZ shared White’s acceptance letter and states that the former stripper has recently been accepted to take an online course in Business Analytics, a class that teaches students “how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.” The class is eight weeks long and 40 hours.
