I can’t believe so much time has passed since Tupak Shakur was lost on that night back in Las Vegas, but the recent hash of gun violence, up to and including the death of Nipsey Hussle, has tugged on a lot of those old emotions.

Check out this update about one of the most, if not the most notorious hip hop killings of all time.

Via | HotNewHipHop

One could say that there are as many Tupac Shakur murder conspiracy theories as there are stars in the sky. When the 25-year-old rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas, gangs and cops alike stood accused of taking down the influential hip hop figure. A suspect throughout Tupac’s case was purported South Side Compton Crips gang leader by the name of Darnell Brim who authorities believed was one of four men who were riding in a white Cadillac that fired upon Suge Knight’s car,striking and killing Shakur.

Investigators have never been able to solve Tupac’s murder, nor were they able to pin any involvement on Brim. However, in an unrelated case, TMZ reports Brim was investigated in 2013 for drug trafficking.

READ MORE

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Sentenced To 10 Years In Drug Case was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Matty Willz Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: