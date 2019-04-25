CLOSE
Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]

2017 Success Makers Summit

Source: D Dipasupil / Getty

Tamron Hall‘s baby is finally here!

“Moses & Mama,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing a fly photo of herself and her new baby boy. “Thank yall for the love and support. I can’t wait to introduce you to my ‘sonshine.’ Grateful for the kindness you offered us along the way.”

Hall first announced her pregnancy back in March, also revealing that she was married and had a new talk show debuting in September.

To prep for the delivery of her son Moses, the popular journalist shared her baby delivery playlist on Spotify. Check it out below and keep scrolling for photos from her baby shower, too!

Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower…
