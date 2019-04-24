CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Planet Fitness Offers Teens Free Memberships for Summer, Scholarships and More

1 reads
Leave a comment
US-RETAIL-MALLS

Source: AFP Contributor / Getty

 

Planet Fitness is offering a summer fitness challenge program for teens that sign up at one of their 1,700 participating locations across the US.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The challenge starts May 15th and last until September 1st for teens ages 15-18 years old.  To participate teens must enroll at a gym along with the parent or guardian.  After enrollment teens can work out in the gym and take classes on their own as many times as they want.

All teens that participate will automatically be enrolled in Planet Fitness scholarship program where children will be chosen at random in every state to win a college scholarship.  And if all of this wasn’t enough prizes will be given away through the summer on Instagam and Facebook.

For more information on Planet Fitnesses program click here

 

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

8 photos Launch gallery

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

Continue reading #Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow

 

The Latest:

Planet Fitness Offers Teens Free Memberships for Summer, Scholarships and More was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 items
Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower…
 55 mins ago
04.25.19
Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
 1 hour ago
04.25.19
Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In…
 2 hours ago
04.25.19
Casanova “Block Me,” YG “Stop Snitchin” & More…
 12 hours ago
04.25.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close