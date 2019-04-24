Planet Fitness Offers Teens Free Memberships for Summer, Scholarships and More

Planet Fitness is offering a summer fitness challenge program for teens that sign up at one of their 1,700 participating locations across the US.

The challenge starts May 15th and last until September 1st for teens ages 15-18 years old. To participate teens must enroll at a gym along with the parent or guardian. After enrollment teens can work out in the gym and take classes on their own as many times as they want.

All teens that participate will automatically be enrolled in Planet Fitness scholarship program where children will be chosen at random in every state to win a college scholarship. And if all of this wasn’t enough prizes will be given away through the summer on Instagam and Facebook.

For more information on Planet Fitnesses program click here

