After popular instagram page The Shaderoom, posted the “ Offset Is Facing Felony Gun Charges Stemming From Previous Arrest” article. Cardi B post, “This is why I don’t fuck with that nasty ass fake ass page that always claim they for the people but in a BIAS way!”

Cardi outraged, the good things that get overshadowed on the page by the negative news. She mentions how City Girls are doing great but The Shaderoom allegedly creates ways to set up Young Miami for fans to drag her.

In her broken english, “How many positive shit have Offset been doing this year? Sooo much! But naa they rather post about his babymomma drama and cases all cause a refrigerator build bitch that owns the page is mad cause I be calling out the bullshit”, She continues.

The Bronx rapper later post and deleted a picture of the owner to her Instagram, where fans left negative comments in regards to Angie’s weight and skin complexion.

Cardi B Shades The Shaderoom Owner was originally published on hiphopnc.com