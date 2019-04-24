CLOSE
Cincinnati: 17 Walnut Hills Students Had Perfect ACT Scores

I’m so proud of the students at Walnut Hills.

17 students from a single Highschool earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, a standardized test used for college admission.

This is a huge accomplishment, this is history. One of the students said he was shocked when we got the news.

Principal John Chambers said each student took the exam at different times throughout the year.

He said different versions of the ACT are administered each time.

That just goes to show that hard work will pay off Fasho. (WLWT)

