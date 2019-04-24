Bun B had a rather scary situation at his home recently. According to TMZ, the UGK legend got into a shootout with a potential home invader, wounding the man in the shoulder.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that around 5:45 last night, a man knocked at Bun’s door and his wife opened it, thinking it was a possible delivery. Instead, it was a masked man holding a gun on the other side. The robber demanded items from Bun’s wife and she offered up her Audi in the garage to make him leave.

Bun heard the commotion from upstairs according to law enforcement officials, grabbed his gun and confronted the man as he was getting into the vehicle. The two engaged in a shootout and the intruder ran away, leaving his gun. He was later arrested on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

We’re thankful Bun and his wife Queenie are safe!

RELATED: Bun B Drops “Recognize” With T.I. And Big K.R.I.T. [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Bun B Drops ‘Return Of The Trill’ Album [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: ESG Says The “Southside Still Holding” On Super Remix With Slim Thug, Bun B, Dat Boi T, Lil Flip & More

Bun B Reportedly Shoots Home Invader, Suspect Arrested was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: