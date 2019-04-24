Hey Beef Eaters!! The CDC is sending out a warning about a strain of E. Coli that sickened over 150 people in several states, including Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared that 156 people have been infected, including 8 people in Ohio. There have been no reported deaths but 20 people have been hospitalized. The CDC believes the outbreak comes from the consumption of raw or undercooked ground beef and recommend consumers handle ground beef safely and cook it thoroughly.

CDC: Over 150 sickened from E. coli outbreak including Ohio! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: