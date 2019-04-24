Argument Between Columbus Neighbors Turns Deadly

1 reads Leave a comment
According to WBNS an argument between two neighbors on the north side of Columbus has turned deadly.
Columbus Police say an argument started between neighbors just before 6:30am on Pershing Drive that led to the fatal shooting. Police are currently investigating and are talking with a person of interest. More details to follow, check back soon for updates.
