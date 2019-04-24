Argument Between Columbus Neighbors Turns Deadly

According to WBNS an argument between two neighbors on the north side of Columbus has turned deadly.

Columbus Police say an argument started between neighbors just before 6:30am on Pershing Drive that led to the fatal shooting. Police are currently investigating and are talking with a person of interest. More details to follow, check back soon for updates.

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 3 hours ago

