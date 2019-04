Future is a father again for the 10th time according to MediaTakeOut.com, his eighth baby mama, Eliza Reign, gave birth on Easter (April 21st).

Future, 35, has had a baby in 10 of the last 15 years, including his namesake, Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, aka Baby Future with former girlfriend, R&B singer Ciara.

Rapper Future Welcomes 10th Child From 8th Baby Mama!! was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: