Get ready for tons of people to start posting dance routines using Beyonce’s updated version of Before I Let Go.

Bey posted a simple note in her Instagram story: The love emoji face next to a bee and written underneath is “#BeforeILetGo” challenge.

Yes, Beyonce is summoning you to play her version of the song and do your best dance.

The cover of the classic Frankie Beverly and Maze song appears on Beyonce’s Homecoming album.

Beyonce Posts #BeforeILetGo Challenge to Instagram was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 13 hours ago

