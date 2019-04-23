Wendy Williams Husband Once Accused of Poisoning Her

A report has surfaced that cops went to check on Wendy Williams after they received a call that her husband Kevin Hunter was poisoning her.

Now the call was made in January, and according to a police report, someone that worked with Wendy made the call and so they visited Wendy at her home.

When cops got to her home, Kevin didn’t want to leave her side and they found Wendy wrapped up in a blanket from head to toe.

When cops asked Wendy about her health she said she was recovering from a shoulder injury and that she was ok.

As you now know Wendy has filed for divorce from Kevin after his alleged mistress gave birth to a child.

