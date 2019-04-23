CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Wendy Williams Husband Once Accused of Poisoning Her

1 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

A report has surfaced that cops went to check on Wendy Williams after they received a call that her husband Kevin Hunter was poisoning her.

Now the call was made in January, and according to a police report, someone that worked with Wendy made the call and so they visited Wendy at her home.

When cops got to her home, Kevin didn’t want to leave her side and they found Wendy wrapped up in a blanket from head to toe.

When cops asked Wendy about her health she said she was recovering from a shoulder injury and that she was ok.

As you now know Wendy has filed for divorce from Kevin after his alleged mistress gave birth to a child.

Source:

Wendy Williams Husband Once Accused of Poisoning Her was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
DOPE!: Kid Cudi Drops $10K On Popeyes To…
 9 hours ago
04.23.19
Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Teairra Marie In…
 9 hours ago
04.23.19
Russell Wilson Gifts His Teammates $12K In Amazon…
 9 hours ago
04.23.19
Lil’ Kim Announces Delay To Upcoming ‘Nine’ LP…
 11 hours ago
04.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close