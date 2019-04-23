Senator Sherrod Brown announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is granting Ohio $6.2 million to put towards affordable housing.

Brown said this funding follows “inexplicable delays” by the Trump administration’s acting regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The two government-sponsored enterprises fund the national Housing Trust Fund.

The money has been awarded through the Housing Trust Fund and is intended to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing for low-income households and those who are homeless.

Affordable housing providers will be able to use the money for activities including property acquisition, site improvements and development hard costs, demolition, relocation assistance, financing costs, and operating cost assistance for rental housing.

Source: 10TV

HUD Grants Ohio Millions For Affordable Housing!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: