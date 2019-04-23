Poor Teairra Marie…she just can’t catch a break with 50 Cent and this lawsuit. Now she has a warrant out for her arrest.

via TheShadeRoom

Teairra is now a wanted woman after a judge ordered a bench warrant for her failing to appear at a court hearing in her battle with 50 Cent.According to court documents obtained by Blast, a hearing was held today where Teairra was ordered to appear, but she never showed up. Now, the Los Angeles judge has put out a $5,000 bench warrant!If Teairra comes into contact with the police, the warrant calls for her to be arrested!50 Cent got the hearing set by the court to oversee Teairra’s financial records because as we know, she ain’t got his $35,000.As we previously reported, Teairra has been ordered to pay 50’s legal fees, she lost in her revenge porn lawsuit.

Judge Issues Bench Warrant For Teairra Marie In 50 Cent Dispute was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Bijou Star Posted 9 hours ago

