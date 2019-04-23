Cincinnati: Council Votes To Spend Millions To Fix Landslide Issues

The city of Cincinnati put it in their budget to fix the landslide on Columbia Parkway.

It looks like it will take 17 Million dollars to fix the landslides that happing often this year.

City Council as a whole will vote Wednesday on one of two proposals.

“Time’s up,” said City Councilmember Greg Landsman. “We got to get it done now.”

