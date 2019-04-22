0 reads Leave a comment
That’s a wrap!
Bad Boys 3 has wrapped filming, and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are letting fans in on their celebration of the it! Martin Lawrence took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and Will Smith sitting in the shade of two umbrellas, overlooking a city in the location they were filming in.”Bad Boys. It’s a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history”
Bad Boys. It’s a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history
1,165 people are talking about this
Will Smith also confirmed the wrapping of the film on his Instagram.
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Wrap Up ‘BAD BOYS 3’ Filming was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours