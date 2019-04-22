Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Wrap Up ‘BAD BOYS 3’ Filming

That’s a wrap!

Bad Boys 3 has wrapped filming, and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are letting fans in on their celebration of the it! Martin Lawrence took to Twitter to post a photo of himself and Will Smith sitting in the shade of two umbrellas, overlooking a city in the location they were filming in.”Bad Boys. It’s a wrap! #teammartymar #badboysforlife #history”

Will Smith also confirmed the wrapping of the film on his Instagram.